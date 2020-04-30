Havells #SukoonKaLockdown campaign urges people to share responsibilities during lockdown

Havells highlights the importance of supporting each other during these challenging times

With consumers staying in confined places due to the lockdown imposed in the country for over a month, Havells has launched a new campaign #SukoonKaLockdown to highlight the importance of sharing responsibilities during these challenging times. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the campaign has been launched across the brand’s digital and social channels.

According to Amit Tiwari, VP – Marketing, Havells, with the current situation across the nation, people have started sharing responsibilities for various tasks within their home so that no one person has to do all the heavy lifting. “Our Home Appliances category has over the years spoken about equality and sharing responsibilities among family members’ at various times; starting with the ‘Respect for women’ campaign to the latest ‘Saath Ki Life. Sukoon Ki Life’ as well. We are happy to see that in many cases people and family members are stepping up to help their loved ones and want to encourage more and more people to do the same,” he added.

Sharing of house work was never as topical as is it today. The lockdown has uncovered many dimensions of couples partnering with each other, and getting through it together, Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCO at Mullen Lintas, said. “We thought this could be a very real and relevant sweet spot for Havells home appliances, the positioning of “Saath ki life, Sukoon ki life” re enforcing the role of appliances in getting through each day, helping each other,” they further explained.

Havells India Limited is a fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence. The company offers products such as industrial and domestic circuit protection devices, cables and wires, motors, fans, modular switches, home appliances among others. It operates with over 4000 professionals, 7900 plus dealers and 40 branches in the country while the products are available in 40 countries.

