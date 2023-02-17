Havells Studio, Mullen Lintas partner to launch ‘Inside Thinking’ campaign

The air purifier is the first product launched under the Havells Studio umbrella, with its revolutionary SpaceTech air purification mechanics.

Havells India limited has launched a new brand, Havells Studio, that brings together innovative, premium and ingeniously crafted technological products for today’s discerning consumers. The positioning for the brand and launch campaign, has been done by Mullen Lintas.

“Inside Thinking”, launched with the state-of-art Meditate Air Purifiers, a confluence of stunning design and breakthrough technology. The air purifier is the first product launched under the Havells Studio umbrella, with its revolutionary SpaceTech air purification mechanics. It is designed to not just purify air, but to go way further into curtains, carpets, and the nooks of the kitchen to destroy pollutants, particulate matters, and volatile organic compounds. Keeping this in mind, Mullen Lintas chose to focus on the technology, innovation, and engineering of the product by highlighting these features in the campaign.

Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas said, “With Havells Studio, we have launched the positioning of ‘Inside Thinking’, a platform thought that’s uniquely Indian at its core, that craves the depth, has substance within. Packaging pathbreaking design and innovation that writes the future, but with the proposition that the greatest experiences are always built from the inside. We wanted to own a brand world that had this blend of futuristic technology but made for India, in India. In a design language with premium aesthetics, and widely extendable for its digital footprint, the first product launched is the air purifier and we are excited to see how it’s received.”

The Meditate launch campaign has been further amplified by partnering with celebrity influencers including Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Kunal Kapoor, Rajiv Makhni and Yasmin Karachiwala.

The campaign is live on social and digital platforms and the product is available on online e-commerce platforms and at select stores.

Speaking on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand marcom, Havells India Ltd said, “Havells Studio represents our commitment to deliver products and experiences that set new standards in consumer experience. Our first innovative product Meditate is a testament to that, as it offers revolutionary pioneering SpaceTech air purification technology developed in-house by the Havells R&D team in India. The air purifier comes with premium aesthetics and a portable AQI Monitor to deliver superior functionality to users.”

