Havells launches ‘Shower that saves power’ campaign

The campaign highlights the positive benefits of the induction heat transfer technology

Havells India Limited has unveiled its new campaign to promote its Magnatron Water Heater, powered by induction-based heat transfer technology. The campaign titled ‘Shower that saves power’ highlights the positive benefits of the induction heat transfer technology. It has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi and will be promoted on TV and offline mediums.

According to Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells, the company has been consistently working on introducing unique technologies and innovations in the market across all its product categories. Magnatron is one such technological innovation in the Water Heater category.

“It is India’s first water heater with Induction based Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT) that aims to create a new segment in the Water Heater category itself which is a different than the existing heating element-based heating technology. The iHT Technology heats water super-fast and saves electricity further bolstering the Havells Water Heaters larger promise of Shower That Saves Power,” Singh added.

The campaign video is connecting stories of people from two different backgrounds. It builds on the fact that how saving energy during shower can help some other families lighten their houses. The idea was to make the Havells Magnatron stand for a cause and not sell a technology, Azazul Haque, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas, said.

“It’s a high-end Water Heater with extremely superior technology but instead of nudging customers to buy a technology we wanted them to believe in a purpose. The purpose of saving electricity as the product because of its IHT Technology heats water really fast so that power saved in every shower might get used for the betterment of those who don’t have enough access to electricity,” Haque added further.

