Havells launches new digital campaign, urges consumers to #LookUp

Extending its Hawa Badlegi campaign thought, Havells India Limited has unveiled its latest ad campaign for its fan business urging consumers to #LookUp. As per the company, the new campaign showcases Havells journey of being at the forefront of innovation and delighting consumers. It highlights how the brand has established itself as a brand consumer ‘look up’ to.

Conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign is a montage representing Havells legacy and stitches different situations where consumers look up to their fans – be it for wide air-throw, premium aesthetic designs, Smart Sense technology or energy saving.

The brand resonates with the thought that whenever a consumer feels the need to experience something new from their fans, they have looked up to Havells, a brand that has always delivered industry best experience, the company stated.

Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – brand marcom, Havells India said, “The campaign is another step towards creating remarkable storytelling of our brand journey to establish how Havells Fan has played a key role in responding and pre-empting changing needs of evolving customers. We are confident that this new campaign through powerful messaging around ‘Look Up’ will bring alive our brand legacy and reinforce the stature that Havells enjoys in the fan category.”

Commenting on the creative thought, Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas said, “With this campaign, we create a dialogue that builds stature and brings forth the category first innovations the brand has fronted by speaking about its legacy. “Look up” very effortlessly sets Havells as the market leader, and how we have always set newer benchmarks for everyone else to catch up. While energy savings is the core proposition, we wanted to land that to build preference in the consumer’s mind on the back of the credentials we have in the last 2 decades.”

The company informed that the 360-degree campaign is live and is being promoted across all mediums – television, digital, print, outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will also be aired on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across the country.

