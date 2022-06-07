Havas Worldwide India (Creative) appoints Arthi Basak as executive vice president and planning head, West

Havas Worldwide India (Creative) has appointed Arthi Basak as executive vice president and planning head, West and Esha Datta and Sougata Kundu have been roped in as vice president, client servicing. While Basak and Datta will be part of the Havas Mumbai office, Kundu will work out of Havas Gurgaon.

Havas Worldwide is currently at a very interesting growth stage with a client roster of well-established traditional as well as many new-age brands, Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative), said. “Marketers are now increasingly seeking our expertise in creating cutting-edge, innovative solutions that are strategic, tactical, and out-of-the-box. With Basak, Datta and Kundu on board, we will be able to further strengthen our client partnerships,” he added.

In the past two years, along with significant changes in its leadership team, Havas Worldwide India has also enhanced and updated its core expertise and offerings, all while completely transforming its creative prowess to align with the ever-evolving media landscape, the company said in an official statement. “In 2021, Havas Worldwide India garnered over 30% growth across its Mumbai and Delhi offices on the back of significant business wins including Tata Cliq Luxury, Bel Cheese, P&G, Vivo and Celio, to name a few,” it added.

Basak is a strategic brand expert with 20 years of experience delivering marketing and communication solutions. She has conceived and created consumer-centric creative assets and campaigns with integrated brand solutions and omni-channel rollout for brands such as Mahindra XUV, Nivea, Oreo, Blue Star, Taneira, Whisper, Pantene, and Head & Shoulder.

Datta is an advertising professional with over 14 years of experience across categories such as electronics, retail, FMCG beauty and non-beauty. Some of the biggest brands she has managed over this period are GSK, Dell, P&G, Wipro, Ferrero India, ITC, Sony, and Panasonic.

In a career spanning over 16 years, Kundu has managed a diverse set of clients across FMCG, telecom, automobiles, food retail, footwear, aviation, DTH, liquor, BFSI, sports and entertainment, tourism and HA. Some of the most prominent brands he has worked on include Airtel, Dominos, Maruti and Hero Honda.

