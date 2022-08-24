Havas Worldwide India appoints Anupama Ramaswamy as chief creative officer

Havas Worldwide India has appointed Anupama Ramaswamy as its chief creative officer (CCO). She comes on board to further catapult the creative transformation of the agency, which has seen unparalleled business growth over the last three years. Ramaswamy’s last stint was with Dentsu Impact where she was working as the managing partner and national creative director.

Ramaswamy will be reporting to Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, and begin her new role at the agency effective October 2022. She will also work closely with Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India.

Ramaswamy is a talented creative with a heap of awards and great work to prove it, Bobby Pawar, chairman, chief creative officer, Havas Group, said. “We have steadily been building Havas Worldwide into a company that embodies Yannick Bollore’s ‘Together’ philosophy. This and the rising standard of our work have made us the fastest growing agency. Now is the time for our work to take a giant leap. And I can’t think of a better person to lead this than Ramaswamy. But the one talent of hers that I value the most is her ability to nurture a culture that makes people and their ideas better. She is a team player and fits right into our philosophy. And I believe she will be a leader who will usher not just Havas, but also our industry into the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Siwach, who has been leading the creative mandate of Havas Worldwide India as executive director and national creative director, is moving on to pursue new opportunities. He will be in the agency till October 2022.

Ramaswamy will be based out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, overlooking the complete client roster of both Gurgaon and Mumbai offices that have witnessed tremendous business growth over the last three years. This includes some of the biggest global and Indian brands, including Reckitt, Dabur, Tata Group, P&G, Stellantis, Vivo, Aegon Life, Fortis, Suzuki, UTI Mutual Fund, Celio, William Grant, amongst others. In 2021, Havas Worldwide India claims to have garnered over 30% growth across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices on the back of significant business wins.

Touted as one of the most celebrated creative minds in the country, Anupama has made an indelible mark through her clutter-breaking work, passion for art direction and pure play advertising. Through her career, she has worked with some of the leading agencies in India and several marquee global and indigenous brands across sectors including Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Vivo, Paytm, Subway, Tata Tea Digital, Samsung Mobiles, Airtel, Dabur, Lacoste, Whirlpool and many more. Her recent campaigns, which include the Paytm Divide and Chotu, made her win the One Show, a couple of Spikes, New York Festivals and also feature as one of the Impact Creative Stars ’21.

The complete resurgence of Havas Group India has made it one of the most sought-after networks, Ramaswamy said. “The group has been working in an integrated manner long before other agencies had even thought about it. So, the opportunity to work with Bobby again, who is an institution in his own right, along with Rana’s overall vision for the network, drew me in to be part of this unprecedented growth story. But what excited me the most is the task bestowed upon me by Bobby and Rana – to induce a new and fresh creative culture,” she highlighted.

Also Read: As Adani Enterprises make a move to acquire NDTV; Founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy put up a fight

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook