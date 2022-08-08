Havas Worldwide India announces three senior appointments

Havas Worldwide India has strengthened its strategy and account planning teams across Mumbai and Delhi offices with three key appointments. The company has appointed Govind Agarwal as vice president – account management, Havas Worldwide Mumbai; Sulagna Chanda as associate vice president – strategic planning, while Neha Gupta has joined as associate vice president – client servicing. Both Chanda and Gupta will work out of Havas Worldwide Delhi. As per the company, the appointment comes on the heels of the growth it has witnessed over the last two years and will help strengthen the agency’s strategy and business teams and further drive the specialist services.

Over the last two years, the company has garnered exponential growth through valuable partnerships and added several marquee brands to its ever-expanding portfolio of traditional as well as new-age clients, Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India, said. “We make a meaningful difference to the brands that we associate with through engaging storytelling, strategic expertise, and unique offerings. In our constant endeavour and commitment to make a meaningful difference, we continue to invest in strengthening our teams. With Agarwal, Chanda and Gupta on board, I’m confident we will further scale up our strategic planning capabilities and client relationships,” he added.

With over 16 years of experience, Govind Agarwal has managed some of the biggest brands across key sectors such as FMCG, banking, fashion, beauty, entertainment and more. His strengths include business growth and lending his expertise to extend marketing campaign ideas across digital, social, direct and on-ground stages. Over the years, he has managed brands including Medimix, Inox, Kotak Life Insurance, Godrej, Danone, Skoda Auto, and Kellogg’s, among others.

Sulagna Chanda joins Havas with over 12 years of experience. Her core strengths in brand strategy, consumer insights and leading agencies to establish effective marketing solutions. Some key accounts that she has managed through her career include The Times of India, ITC Hotels, Unilever, GSK, Disney and more.

Meanwhile, Neha Chanda is a communication management specialist with over 13 years of experience in handling brands, including Sony, Chicco, Dabur Chyawanprash, MasterCard, Reebok, Whirlpool, ESPN STAR Sports, ITC Hotels and more.

Havas Worldwide India claims to have recorded growth in recent years and has been consolidating its senior leadership team to support this momentum. Its dynamic and agile business model has assisted the agency in building a strong client roster across its Mumbai and Delhi offices, resulting in a growth of more than 30% across both offices, the company stated.

