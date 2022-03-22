Havas Worldwide (Creative) India conceptualises ad campaign for Dabur Vita

The campaign features actor Sonu Sood

Dabur has made its foray into the health food drinks (HFD) category in India, with Dabur Vita. Havas Worldwide (Creative) India has conceptualised an ad campaign for the new product featuring actor Sonu Sood. The campaign aims to challenge the existing products by promoting immunity and not just strength and growth as a factor to build the brand and disrupt the HFD market.

In the film for the campaign, kids are seen discarding their regular chocolate health drink by pouring it into potted plants or serving it to pets and birds as their regular HFD only provides strength but no immunity. Sood suggests switching to a complete health drink that not only ensures physical and mental growth but also boosts immunity in children, in turn protecting them against infections and illnesses, without compromising on the taste.

The health supplement category is exploding with untapped potential, Prashant Agarwal, marketing head, health supplements, Dabur India Ltd, said. “Dabur Vita brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolate drink which has been liked by kids as per a consumer research. It is tested to significantly increase the activity of the known protein – TNF Alfa which helps boost kids’ immunity. To introduce our newest offering in the health supplement space we have been working with Havas Creative Group India to create some effective and meaningful work for brand Dabur Vita. We are confident about building a powerful brand narrative through Havas Creative Group India in the months to come,” he added.

Havas Worldwide (Creative) India recently won the mandate for Dabur Vita, post a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, Havas will handle Dabur Vita’s mainline and digital communications. The agency is already leading communications for the group’s flagship brands including Dabur Honey and Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea, and now with Dabur vita, Havas will lead the group’s foray and growth in this new category. The business is being managed by Havas’ Gurugram office.

“This TVC talks about Dabur Vita not just being another HFD but one that helps build immunity in children. Sood’s presence further enhances the product’s efficacy promise as his image is wholesome and reliable,” Ravinder Siwach, executive director and national creative director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, stated.

