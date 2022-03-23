Havas Worldwide (Creative) appoints Jigisha Chawla as executive vice president – Gurgaon

In her new role, she will work across key clients of the Gurgaon office and will report to Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide (Creative)

Havas Worldwide has appointed Jigisha Chawla as executive vice president, Gurgaon. In her new role, she will work across key clients of the Gurgaon office and will report iinto Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide (Creative). Jigisha Chawla will play a pivotal role in enhancing and strengthening our client relationships and widening our product portfolio, Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide (Creative), stated. “With the exponential growth of the Gurgaon unit, we are focussed on beefing up our senior leadership and our product,” she added.

With over 20 years of work experience in advertising and communications, Chawla has expertise in traditional advertising with knowledge of its tenets in brand building with a good understanding of new-age media and the importance of technology to create meaningful brand stories. In her previous role at Ogilvy she managed several brands and led client businesses across diverse categories, including MNCs, government, non-profit organisations, and healthcare businesses of its Delhi branch. She has led many integrated teams to success, including multiple Effie awards, and brings substantial global project management experience on board.

As per Havas, the Gurgaon agency is one of the biggest operations of the agency in India, with over 100 employees. Apart from Reckitt, the unit also manages brands including Dabur, William Grant, Suzuki, Fortis Healthcare, and several others. Over the last three years, the Gurgaon office has seen consistent growth and has bagged several new clients including Stashfin, Renewbuy, Vivo, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Info Edge, and several others. “Over the last couple of years, Havas Group India and all its units have completely turned around and have built a new perception in India. The agency is going through a momentum, and I am looking forward to making a meaningful impact in this growth story, ” Chawla stated.

