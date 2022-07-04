Havas Sports & Entertainment appoints Arun Rao as senior vice president

Havas Sports & Entertainment, the sports and sponsorship vertical of Havas Media Group India, has appointed Arun Kumar Rao as senior vice president. He will be based in Gurgaon and report to R. Venkatasubramanian, president, investments and head – Havas Sports.

Sports is a major driving force for the media and marketing industry, and we want to lead this space by assisting media rights holders in optimising their properties, creating more winning partnerships with leading and emerging brands, and co-creating unique engagement opportunities for brands by offering integrated media solutions that include digital, on-ground, and on-air experiences, which will help maximise returns and connect meaningfully with audiences, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India said. “I look forward to Venkat and the team scaling up Havas Sports & Entertainment to newer heights, and welcome Arun to the Havas Family,” he added.

With over 20 years of diverse work experience, Rao comes with a vast experience in sports marketing and sponsorships, media ad sales and marketing, strategic marketing, DTH and digital sales, business development, digital content development and acquisition. He has worked as an independent consultant, helping brands, start-ups, and sports clubs in setting up marketing and sales strategy, and revenue generation through sponsorships. “I look forward to working with meaningful brands from diverse industries, collaborating with leading and emerging sporting events, drive innovation, and make a meaningful difference,” Rao stated.

Earlier this year, Havas Media Group India relaunched the Havas Sports & Entertainment vertical, which offers clients unrivalled opportunities by providing bespoke sports solutions with access to high-value media and sponsorship.

“With the resurgence of Havas Sports & Entertainment and a slew of major and emerging sporting events in India, we are witnessing a multi-fold increase in sports marketing and brand sponsorships. Rao’s vast experience will add a new dimension to the vertical and accelerate our growth plans,” Venkatasubramanian added.

