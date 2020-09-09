Havas Media wins media mandate for MyGate

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office

Havas Media has bagged the media duties for MyGate, a security and community management solutions company in India. The mandate includes over-the-top (OTT) media services as well as all offline media duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP – South, Havas Media.

By enhancing the safety and convenience of gated communities and constantly introducing newer, better, friendlier solutions to everyday problems, MyGate is bringing about a positive change in community living, Ranjit Behera, head of marketing, MyGate said. “Effective communication is a crucial component of this effort, and we’re glad to have the passion, experience and strategic thinking of Havas Media Group’s meaningful media to navigate its constantly evolving landscape,” he added.

According to Mohit Joshi, managing director, Havas Media Group India, MyGate app facilitates a seamless and contactless experience to its user which is a need of the hour. “MyGate’s recent integrations with news and healthcare platforms is a testament to their passion towards community welfare. We look forward to further bolstering our e-commerce portfolio with this win,” he stated.

Launched in 2016, MyGate’s mobile app enables gated communities to vastly enhance their security and convenience through a number of features, such as visitor management, e-intercom, accounts and payments, leave at gate, and daily help management. It allows residents to approve entries and exits, manage visitors/deliveries, communicate with their neighbours, log attendance and pay society maintenance bills and daily help workers, among others.

