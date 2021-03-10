Havas Media wins digital media mandate for CG Foods’ Wai Wai

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan, president – North and West India, Havas Media

Havas Media India has won the digital media mandate for Wai Wai, a noodle brand from Chaudhary Group (CG Foods) headquartered in Nepal. The mandate includes digital media and website management duties. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan, president – North and West India, Havas Media.

India is a crucial market for us with immense potential and as we chase our ambition to be a global leader, our strategies must be unique to each region we are in, G P Sah, global business head – FMCG, Chaudhary Group, said. “With Havas Media’s market intelligence, digital expertise and its integrated offering, we are confident to take the brand to newer heights and achieve a larger market share,” he added.

“Wai Wai is a challenger brand, that operates in an extremely competitive category in India. With Havas Media’s focus on keeping the audience at the centre of the planning exercise is in line with the Group’s growing expertise in performance and market-place initiatives, we look forward to positioning the brand in this market and strengthening the brand connect through our meaningful Media Experience (Mx) philosophy,” Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Group India, said.

CG Foods, an enterprise of CG Corp Global is a company engaged in manufacturing and sales of instant noodles, snacks, sauces and beverages. It has manufacturing footprints in five different countries including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan (Central Asia) and Serbia (Europe). CG Foods India produces Wai Wai in seven different locations across India and employs more than 3000 people directly. Its product Wai Wai noodles is sold in more than 50 countries. In 2020, more than 2.5 billion packs of Wai Wai noodles were sold globally.

Read Also: Unilever to exclude the word ‘normal’ from its products to be more inclusive

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook