Havas Media Tribes launches OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamart

Havas Media Tribes – the strategic partnership between Havas Media Group India and the Tribes Group has rolled out a high decibel OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamart. With this campaign, Swiggy Instamart aims to occupy a distinctive space in the minds of consumers by establishing two of its core propositions: ‘instant delivery’ and ‘instant convenience’. Since the business of delivery is all about speed, transit and ease, what better medium to break through the clutter and resonate with the audience than the out-of-home medium through vibrant and eye-catching visuals.

The objective of this campaign is not just mass visibility but also tracking the effectiveness by mapping the coordinates of the sites to the orders received in that region, Gour Gupta, CEO and MD, Tribes Group, said. “We created a plan basis Instamart’s serviceability area, wherein the coordinates of each site were checked and selected precisely. The execution by the team was seamless and was no mean feat, given the logistical challenges involved,” he added.

The month-long campaign will feature 36 different smart creatives and vernacular content in order to maximise audience connect. The campaign will utilise five lakh sq ft of the display area on traditional billboards, hoardings, unipoles, FOBs and bus shelters across key locations in 19 major cities in India – Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Vizag, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, Chennai, Kochi and Ahmedabad, including Bandra, Mumbai. In addition to key arterial routes, malls and airports were also targeted, DOOH was used to penetrate residential clusters, and transit media formats such as cab branding, branding inside metros and metro stations were also used for effective and high visibility. “With Instamart now present in 19 cities, the overwhelming response we are receiving for this instant grocery delivery service is a testament to our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to our consumers. As part of our 360-degree marketing campaign, we used OOH as a key lever to promote Swiggy Instamart’s proposition. Havas Media Tribes has been instrumental in identifying the right locations across cities while maximising our reach and visibility,” Ashish Lingamneni, head, brand, Swiggy, stated.

Havas Media Group has been working on Swiggy’s account since 2016 and also bagged the media duties of Swiggy Instamart, further consolidating the agency’s relationship with Swiggy. The new OOH campaign by Havas Media Tribes Group is an extension of an engaging work that the agency has been doing for the food aggregator’s key verticals including Swiggy Genie (pick up and drop service), Swiggy Access (private brands) and now, Swiggy Instamart. “The Havas Media Group and Tribes strategic alliance reinforces Havas’s operating system of MX, that empowers our clients with tools to build more meaningful media experiences. For a disruptor brand like Swiggy, we had to take the high road, a category leadership stance in the post-lockdown world, by launching this high-impact and meaningful OOH campaign,” Saurabh Jain, managing partner – South, Havas Media, highlighted.

