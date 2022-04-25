Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce vertical Havas Market in India

Havas Media Group India has launched Havas Market aiming to empower consumers in their shopping journey, providing meaningful e-retail experiences and generating incremental business for brands. Globally, Havas Market was launched in October 2020. To lead this division, the company has appointed Sharukh Lakhani as lead, Havas Market. He will closely work with Provit Chemmani, who leads the e-commerce expansion globally for Havas Group along with Rohan Chincholi, head, digital services, Havas Media Group India and a team of specialists across research, insights, performance media, content and analytics.

For Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, with the launch of Havas Market, India is poised to become a leader in creating meaningful shopping experiences. “The division will give clients access to real-time market intel to help them form better decisions on the back of data and technology. I’m looking forward to the group’s plans, forging into new avenues, that not only strengthen our capabilities, but also ensure upskilling of our people and processes, thereby providing a seamless and integrated experience to our clients,” he stated.

With over 11 years of experience across various segments in the e-commerce space, Lakhani has knowledge of the brand, retailer and agency sides of the ecosystem. From start-ups such as CouponDunia to established brands such as Unilever and GNC, he has been instrumental in building e-commerce businesses on the back of strong partnerships with key platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg, and Healthkart. Lakhani joins from Wavemaker where he led the e-commerce media strategy for clients such as Mondelez and Sun Pharma.

The current e-retail landscape in India is very competitive and complicated for the consumer, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said. “From fashion, beauty, electronics and mobile, to food, healthcare and entertainment, each product category has witnessed a significant growth in e-commerce spends. India already has close to 200 million online transacting users. Given Havas Media Group India’s diversified client portfolio, we identified an opportunity to develop an in-house e-commerce practice. With Havas Market, we want to become the go-to-market entity in the industry, offering an end-to-end solution and optimising clients’ e-retail business,” he added.

For Rohan Chincholi, consumers today are constantly on the lookout for ease and convenience in their purchase journey. “Havas Market will help brands rethink the retail journey and, in turn, reach an engaged audience. The approach will be guided by Havas Media Group’s converged data partnership and Mx process that uses connection, context and content to create the most meaningful experience for consumers,” he highlighted.

According to the company, Havas Market will provide comprehensive understanding and analysis across all sales channels, including more than 50 marketplaces, social commerce, direct to consumer, and digital to retail, using a methodology that goes beyond media. Additionally, it will include capabilities ranging from insights and research, retail and content management, paid media, sales analytics and more. With India experiencing tremendous e-commerce growth fuelled by pandemic-accelerated digital adoption and a rapid expansion in internet services, Havas Market provides a competitive edge from its ability to deliver one-stop e-commerce solutions to manage brands’ economies of scale.

Read Also: The FIFS fallout: Why MPL, MyTeam11 and My11Circle left the industry body

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook