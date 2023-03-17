Havas Media Group India wins integrated media mandate for V-Guard

Havas Media Group India (HMGI) has recently won the integrated media mandate of V-Guard Industries Limited, Indian consumer electrical and electronics company.

As per the company, the mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and includes digital, TV, print, radio, OOH, cinema duties. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team led by Saurabh Jain, managing partner – South, Havas Media Group India alongside Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India.

Havas Media Group India and V-Guard will work closely to develop and implement an integrated media strategy that will effectively reach and engage with their target audience.

Nandagopal Nair, vice president and head – Brand and Communications, V-Guard Industries Limited, said, “As a brand, we have always believed in consumer centricity. Today, the consumer purchase journey has become even more complex with multiple lines zigzagging about to move consumers from discovery to the final purchase. We were looking for a media partner who will navigate this complexity, work closely with the brand, align the defined media objectives to business and help achieve the desired outcomes. In Havas we found a partner who demonstrated the right strategic intent backed by a coherent, well-defined approach to deliver to the objectives. Would also like to thank Deloitte (Spatial Access) who partnered with us in the agency selection process.”

Commenting on the win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Havas Media Group India is known for its innovative and data-driven approach to meaningful media solutions, and we are confident that our expertise will help V-Guard achieve their business objectives. We are looking forward to working together to develop a strong and effective media strategy that will drive their brand awareness and engagement.”

Also Read Microsoft introduces new GPT-4 AI platform Copilot to the Office

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook