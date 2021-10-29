Havas Media Group India wins integrated media mandate for Just Dial

The account was following a multi-agency pitch

Havas Media Group India has won the integrated media mandate of Just Dial. The agency will be managing offline, online as well as social media mandate. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan, president and head, North and West India, Havas Media Group. The new mandate is one of the biggest wins of the year for the group, it said in a statement. The account was following a multi-agency pitch, the statement added.

“Being one of the pioneers of the consumer internet industry, our constant endeavour is to provide fast, reliable, and comprehensive range of products and services to our users. As one of the largest platforms in India, we also work with millions of business owners, both small and large, and help them grow,” Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said.

“To help drive our aggressive growth- oriented brand strategy, we are partnering with some of the best marketing agencies. Havas Media impressed us with their thinking and ideation. I am confident that they will add significant value in our overall marketing strategy and programs,” Kumar added.

According to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, both 2020 and 2021 were stellar years for the group’s creative and the media units. Havas Media Group India has recorded tremendous business growth quarter-on-quarter, which has set a great momentum for the agency, Barua added. “This win also reflects how effectively we have been able to make a meaningful difference to our clients and their businesses, especially in the last two years,” Barua added.

For Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, this win is a testimony of how successfully the group has married its meaningful media experience with that of the aggressive growth plans of Just Dial. “This win also reflects our media buying efficiencies. And going forward the task will also be to integrate social with that of the offline and online strategy of Just Dial,” Joshi added.

