Havas Media Group India launches planning and buying platform Converged

Havas Media Group India has launched Converged – an identity-based planning and buying platform that keeps the audience and consumer behaviour at the centre of the media process. This is a forward-thinking and active step towards preparing businesses for the future by optimising and allowing for stronger insights, tighter targeting and a more consistent customer journey through the Group’s new operating system – Mx, which delivers media experiences through meaningful media engagement.

Converged fuels the Mx system at every step in the process. It enables the creation of addressable audience segments based on first, second or third party data and helps in generating robust audience insights, the agency said in a statement. “Through a robust and thoroughly tested data management approach, Converged can seamlessly integrate disparate data sources from client’s homegrown tech stacks into a single, easy-to-use system making that data available and accessible for media executions,” it added.

In India, Havas has collaborated with Eyeota, a data partner to global enterprises, and is planning on working with additional data providers to bring in further depth and insights.

Volatility and change are the new normal, at least for the next few years, and to make sure we are able to seamlessly navigate these uncertainties, we need to be future-ready, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said. “Converged is our solution for brands to continue to serve meaningful content to consumers throughout the customer journey and enable them to measure success against all metrics. The fundamental goal of this collaborative approach is to ensure that both the agency and client work in a data driven culture, where data sits at the heart of strategic and investment decision making,” he added.

“Leveraging Converged to help generate consumer insights and reach them throughout their journey has proven to be of great value to our clients. We’re excited to continue to launch with new clients and additional data sources to drive even more meaningful media experiences for consumers,” Rohan Chincholi, head – digital services, India, Havas Media, added.

