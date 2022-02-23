Havas Media Group India bags media mandate of CoinSwitch

As per the mandate, Havas will be in charge of both offline and online duties of CoinSwitch

Havas Media Group India has bagged the integrated media mandate of CoinSwitch. Won post a multi-agency pitch, CoinSwitch marks the first major win for Havas Media Group India in the Southern market this year. As per the mandate, Havas will be in charge of both offline and online duties of CoinSwitch. The account will be handled out of the Bangalore office and will be led by Saurabh Jain, managing partner – South, Havas Media.

Crypto assets are a gateway to the future decentralised world, aka Web3.0, Sharan Nair, chief business officer, CoinSwitch, said. “Today’s digital-savvy Indians are willing to experiment with this emerging asset class. At CoinSwitch, as part of our mission to ‘make money equal for all’, we are committed to improving user awareness and helping them make informed investment decisions using various mediums. Havas Media’s strategic, audience-centric, meaningful media approach will strengthen the effectiveness of our investor education initiatives, as we evolve into a wealth-tech destination of choice for Indians,” he added.

In 2021, Havas Media Group Bangalore had consolidated its position with the Ola Mobility and Ola Electric win. Currently, the agency works with multiple startup companies including Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Ola Electric, Ola Mobility, HealthifyMe, Gamezy, MyGate, BlueStone, Quikr, among others. “We have some of India’s leading unicorns in our client roster ranging from food/grocery delivery, mobility/EV to online marketplace and hospitality. We are now adding a wealth tech unicorn, CoinSwitch, that is helping users on their investment journey with crypto. We look forward to partnering the brand in their next phase of growth and building awareness, and reaching the right audiences using Havas’s proprietary tools, meaningful brands and media experience (Mx),” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, highlighted.

CoinSwitch has raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021, to become a crypto unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. In January 2022, the company crossed 15 million registered users and now plans to deliver diverse investment options to its growing customer base.

