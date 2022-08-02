Havas Media Group India bags integrated media mandate of Slurrp Farm

Havas Media Group India has been awarded the integrated media mandate of millet-based children’s food brand, Slurrp Farm. As per the agency the mandate includes both offline and digital media duties; and will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, spearheaded by Harbir Singh Rai, managing partner (head – north 2), under the guidance of Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India.

“At Wholsum Foods, we are always looking to partner with people who share the same ethos and values as us – the team at Havas does exactly that. We are pleased to partner with Havas Media Group to bolster our offline and digital media efforts, and look forward to working with them to further evolve our storytelling and introduce new audiences to Slurrp Farm,” Shauravi Malik, Co-founder, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, said.



Earlier this summer, Slurrp Farm launched its first-ever brand campaign, ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’ featuring investor and brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The three-part digital campaign highlights how mothers have to constantly deal with a flood of opinions and options when it comes to giving their children nutritious food. The campaign was effectively amplified by Havas Media Group India across multiple digital touchpoints including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Search and through other innovations.

For Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, with rising health concerns such as malnourishment, obesity, diabetes among children, healthy food and nutrition-based diet have become a priority. “Through its innovative portfolio of millet-based food products, Slurrp Farm is successfully contributing towards inculcating healthy eating habits among children and adults alike. We look forward to further strengthening the brand’s journey and driving its vision, by building meaningful connections with the consumer,” he added.



Founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Slurrp Farm offers healthy, yummy, and natural food options for children made using grains such as ragi and jowar.

