Havas Media Group India appoints Sonali Bagal as director, marketing and communications

Havas Media Group India has appointed Sonali Bagal as director of marketing and communications. As per the company, Bagal will head the marketing and communications function of all the specialised divisions under the wider Havas Media Group India which includes Havas Media, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Content, Havas Market, Havas Programmatic Hub, Analytics, among others. She will report to Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Group India and Pritha Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, Havas Group India.

Havas Group India’s growth journey from 2019 has seen unprecedented momentum across all its constituent agencies and divisions, Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said. “As the network continues to grow and diversify its portfolio of offerings, we have ensured that the people we bring into the fold share the vision and mission of the network. With her experience and knowledge of the advertising world, Bagal is growing in the marketing and communications world,” she added.

With over 13 years of experience, Bagal has worked with brands such as General Motors, Deloitte, KPMG, ISB Hyderabad, Pearson India, and Cambridge International Examination. She has worked across a variety of sectors namely, education, automobile, consulting, and lifestyle, where her expertise lies in driving marketing strategies for brands by optimising internal as well as external communications.

“As brands continue to evolve, adapt, and keep up with innovations across various disciplines, I look forward to both growing as a marketing and communications professional,” Sonali Bagal highlighted.

