Havas Media Group India appoints Sanchita Roy as head of strategy

Havas Media Group India has strengthened its team with the appointment of Sanchita Roy as head of strategy. In her new role, Roy will be responsible for driving the growth strategy for Havas Media Group India and leading strategic investments for its clients. She will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, India.

Roy, who joined the group as head of West to manage the overall Mumbai operations last year, is armed with over 19 years of experience in media planning and strategy. She has experience in FMCG, telecom, tourism and auto having worked across key global businesses such as Unilever, J&J, Beiersdorf, SC Johnson, Reckitt, AB InBev, Nissan, Tourism Australia and Vodafone and domestic businesses such as Parle Agro and Berger Paints to name a few. In her previous role, she was heading the strategy function for Omnicom India across both agency brands, OMD & PHD. She was also responsible for rolling out PHD’s strategic planning process, Source, in India. Her previous stints also include Wavemaker and Mindshare.

Havas Media Group India has won many new clients last year despite the slowdown and continues to keep the momentum this year too with many prestigious clients such as Dominos, CG Foods, Micromax and more, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said. “Our India offering is now a key contributor to the overall global pie and hence this is an important step towards strengthening our product portfolio. Roy’s vast experience as a strategist makes her a perfect fit for this role and further bolsters our leadership team,” he added.

“The last one year has been one of constant change across the world, especially so in the way consumers are interacting and engaging with brands. In my new role, the endeavour would be to understand these shifts and deliver Meaningful Media for our clients, using data, technology and content. I look forward to adding value and partnering Havas Media Group India in its new growth journey,” Roy stated on her new role.

