Havas Media Group India announces strategic partnership with Tribes

The alliance is designed to ensure Havas optimises the full potential of OOH advertising as part of a cross-platform strategy, to drive more meaningful media experiences

Havas Media Group India has announced a strategic partnership with Tribes, an integrated OOH, retail, and activation agency. The alliance is designed to ensure Havas optimises the full potential of OOH advertising as part of a cross-platform strategy, to drive more meaningful media experiences in line with Havas Group’s ‘Meaningful Brands’ philosophy. Tribes will serve Havas’ clients across industries with specialists embedded into every stage of the campaign process to drive results.

Despite an arduous first half of the year for the outdoor medium, the industry reported a pickup of 25-30% in recent months according to industry estimates and is slated to only grow given the upcoming festive season.

During this transformative time for the OOH industry, our partnership with Tribes underscores our commitment to building long-term impactful relationships, Rana Barua, group CEO – Havas Group India said. “This alliance fits in perfectly with our global operating system MX, which is providing our clients the tools to build more meaningful media experiences creatively and at scale,” he added.

“Tribes’ superior return on experience driven by technology and innovation has forged many long-term partnerships and a proven track record of client success in producing award-winning memorable campaigns,” Gour Gupta, CEO and MD, Tribes said.

According to Mohit Joshi, MD – India, Havas Media Group, along with a PAN India presence, Tribes brings a blend of creativity with insights to help brands succeed with out-of-home media. “With the country gradually opening-up, and the festive season approaching, OOH and activation are slated to play a significant role in building media strategies for brands and it is the right time to invest in this space. We look forward to transforming the OOH landscape leveraging Tribes’ expertise to provide our entire spectrum of clients with advantage of integrated experiential solutions, which beautifully fits in with our village way of working,” he stated.

Read Also: Tetsuyasu Kawamoto appointed as managing director of Panasonic Life Solutions India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook