Havas Media Group India announces key elevations for senior management

With Havas Media Group India’s focus this year being on the product offering, the company has rejigged the senior management with key appointments. Under the global Mx operating system, Havas Media Group has announced several new elevations and promotions which will come into effect immediately as the agency gets ready for faster growth by unfolding several exciting plans across the country. Mx is Havas’ new way of activating the most meaningful media to the audience for all clients. This transformation ensures higher focus on clients, better omnichannel planning and a seamless workflow right from client briefs to business results, whilst keeping the audience and consumer behaviour at the centre of all planning exercise.

For North, Havas has elevated Roopali Sharma and Harbir Singh to managing partners – Delhi. Chandradeep Kumar has been promoted to senior vice president (Delhi). As per the company, Delhi/Gurgaon is one of the largest business units of Havas Media Group India with clients ranging from auto, consumer durables, real-estate to fashion, F&B and hospitality sectors among others. Meanwhile, Manish Sharma has been elevated to executive vice president and head – Mumbai. Prior to the elevation, Sharma was VP of Delhi branch and has been with the organisation for more than five years. Both North (Delhi) and West (Mumbai) will continue to report to Uday Mohan, president – North and West India.

Bangalore, which is another fast-growing market for Havas Media Group India with new-age clients such as Swiggy, Gamezy, MyGate and the recent win of Ola, will continue to be led by Saurabh Jain who is now elevated to managing partner – South. As for digital, Rohan Chincholi has been made the new head of digital. In his new role, Chincholi will be responsible for overseeing and consolidating the overall digital business/services across markets, as the agency strengthens its digital footprint in the region through its new Mx methodology that combines both consumer insight and data. Saurabh Jain and Rohan Chincholi will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

According to Mohit Joshi, Havas will continue to invest in people as it reaffirms its focus on Mx operating system and 4Ps – Product, People, Pitches and Passion. “I am excited to announce the promotions for these deserving leaders. They have been with us for a long time, tireless with their efforts and commitment in what has been one of the toughest years to help Havas Media reach greater heights. We are confident that going forward this team of emerging leaders will continue to help us become a more agile and robust media group,” he added.

