Havas Media Group bags Firefox’s integrated media mandate

Havas Media Group has secured the integrated media mandate of the bicycle brand Firefox. The mandate includes offline media, digital media and search engine optimisation (SEO) duties. As per the company, the account will be managed by the agency’s Gurugram office and spearheaded by Roopali Sharma, managing partner, Havas Media Group, under the leadership of Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch.

With people getting increasingly aware of leading a healthy lifestyle and embracing sustainable ways of living, there has been a paradigm shift in the preferred mode of transportation, from conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric vehicles (EVs) to bicycles, Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer (CEO), Havas Media Group India, said. “We look forward to this partnership by further strengthening the brand’s journey and its vision, as it forges connections with its consumers,” he added.

According to Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes, the brand is driven by a passion for biking and adventure. “In Havas, we found a partner that shares a similar passion to connect brands and consumers through media experiences.”

The Hero Cycles Group company – Firefox was established in 2004 and offers a range of bikes and accessories such as mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women’s bikes, kids’ and junior bikes, electric bicycles, and adventure and outdoor gear that included backpacks, bike panniers and pouches, jerseys, among others. The company claims that it has over 500 stores and customer experience centres across India covering metros and tier 1 cities, and a fully enabled direct-to-customer (D2C) setup led by its e-commerce-enabled website.

