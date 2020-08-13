Havas Media Group appoints Sanchita Roy as head of West India

Roy will be reporting to Uday Mohan, managing partner, North and West India

Media company Havas Media Group has appointed Sanchita Roy as head of West India. Sanchita will be responsible for the overall management and growth of the Havas Media Group Mumbai as well as the Western operations. She will be reporting to Uday Mohan, managing partner, North and West India.

Prior to this, Sanchita was with Omnicom Media Group India including PHD and has also had stints with Wavemaker and Mindshare previously. With over 19 years of experience she has worked with brands like J&J, Beiersdorf, Unilever, Volkswagen, Ferrero, Reckitt Benckiser among others.

According to Mohit Joshi, MD – India, Havas Media Group, in these challenging times, while the focus has been of persistence and optimism, Havas Media Group has been steadily forging ahead with adding new clients and thus is looking at further strengthening its operations and bolstering the team. “Sanchita carries with her a vast experience in integrated media strategy and planning which will add immense value to both the network and our many clients,” he added further on the appointment.

Havas Media Group has been a challenger-brand in the Indian media ecosystem but over the last few years has made huge strides in the overall media environment, Roy said. “Their global expertise, digital prowess and the unique ‘Together’ strategy makes it the most agile and future-ready agency network. I look forward to this opportunity with Havas,” she stated.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport.

