Havas Media bags offline media mandate for Hamdard’s food division

With health and immunity taking centre-stage, the association is aimed at making the brand a preferred choice for consumers

Havas Media India has won the offline media mandate for Hamdard Laboratories’ food division, that includes the beverage brand RoohAfza, Hamdard honey, Hamdard saffron, oils, healthy teas, snacks, dairy products, and other value added innovative food products. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan, president – North and West India, Havas Media.

“Hamdard cherishes the trust and popularity of millions of households through its health benefitting natural products for the last 114 years. Our aim is to become a truly home-friendly food and beverage brand with a core purpose of offering health through foods. We are confident of Havas Media’s capabilities and strongly believe in their Meaningful Brands philosophy, making them the right partner for us. We look forward to this partnership,” Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories India (Foods Division), said on the association.

“Hamdard is a legacy brand, a trusted household name with a presence of over 100 years, offering natural and healthy products. With health and immunity taking centre-stage in our lives, herbal and ayurvedic food products and supplements are becoming the preferred choice of consumers. Our ‘Meaningful Brands’ philosophy resonates well with a brand like Hamdard and we are glad to be appointed as their media partner. We look forward to our association in driving the brand’s meaningful journey,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, added.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport.

