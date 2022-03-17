Havas Media bags media mandate of Valvoline Cummins

As per the mandate the agency will handle offline, online and OOH media duties of the company

Havas Media India has bagged the media mandate of Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (VCPL) . As per the mandate the agency will handle offline, online and OOH media duties of the company. The pitch was led by Uday Mohan, president and chief client officer, Havas Media Group India and the business will be handled by his Delhi team. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch.

Valvoline firmly believes in the quality of execution and power of innovation to remain a step ahead of market demands. As a brand, the three values the company stands for are – being humble, being hungry and being smart, Ipshita Chowdhury, chief marketing officer, Valvoline Cummins, said. “We wanted an agency that could emulate these values and Havas Media made the right fit. Havas Media’s capabilities, and their strategic, audience-centric, meaningful media approach, will strengthen the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives, with a focus on building the upper funnel awareness and brand equity,” she added.

“In India, Valvoline Cummins’ long-term, sustainable and ambitious plans, coupled with its 25-year-old legacy, is set to carve a niche for itself, making it a market leader in the segment. We look forward to driving the next phase of growth for the brand using Havas’ proprietary tools and by creating meaningful media experiences,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, stated.

Havas Media Group India offers a wide range of marketing solutions including strategy, media planning and buying, PR, social media, mobile, sports and entertainment, data, research and analytics services across traditional and digital media.

Media networks under the group include – Havas Media and Arena Media, and specialist brands – Ecselis (search/performance marketing), Havas Programmatic Hub (programmatic trading desk), Socialyse (social media) and Havas Media Tribes (out-of-home).

