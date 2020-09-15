  • MORE MARKET STATS

Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Gamezy

By: |
September 15, 2020 12:59 PM

The mandate includes both offline and online media duties

The account was won following a multi-agency pitchThe account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Havas Media India has bagged integrated media duties for Gamezy, a fantasy gaming platform from the house of Gameskraft. The mandate includes both offline and online media duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP – South, Havas Media.

Gamezy is a unique offering for online gamers and comes at a perfect time with rising demand for fantasy sports and amidst IPL season, Prithvi Singh, co-founder Gameskraft said. “The aim is to make fantasy gaming even more experiential for the users and break through the traditional fantasy gaming experience with a focus on rewards. Havas Media Group’s Meaningful Media initiative studies and champions the media that matters most to audiences—media that is engaging, trusted, and influential, and will take the brand to newer heights,” he added.

Related News

According to Mohit Joshi, managing director, Havas Media Group India, there is a rising enthusiasm and opportunity in the online gaming space given the current situation and with the comeback of IPL this year. “Gamezy offers a new-age gaming experience whilst ensuring digital safety and transparency. Havas Media’s partnership with yet another meaningful brand Gamezy is aimed at creating meaningful and memorable gaming experiences for the users,” he stated.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport. The company’s clientele includes names such as Puma, Kia, Hyundai among others.

Read Also: Horlicks’ new campaign celebrates the confidence that empowers children

Read Also: Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as director of global business group

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Gamezy
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 12 witnessed 5% rise in instadia advertising when compared to IPL 11: TAM AdEx
2Ashish Bhasin on why the advertising industry needs Government’s aid
3Oriental Botanics ropes in Preity G Zinta as brand ambassador