Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Gamezy

Havas Media India has bagged integrated media duties for Gamezy, a fantasy gaming platform from the house of Gameskraft. The mandate includes both offline and online media duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office led by Saurabh Jain, EVP – South, Havas Media.

Gamezy is a unique offering for online gamers and comes at a perfect time with rising demand for fantasy sports and amidst IPL season, Prithvi Singh, co-founder Gameskraft said. “The aim is to make fantasy gaming even more experiential for the users and break through the traditional fantasy gaming experience with a focus on rewards. Havas Media Group’s Meaningful Media initiative studies and champions the media that matters most to audiences—media that is engaging, trusted, and influential, and will take the brand to newer heights,” he added.

According to Mohit Joshi, managing director, Havas Media Group India, there is a rising enthusiasm and opportunity in the online gaming space given the current situation and with the comeback of IPL this year. “Gamezy offers a new-age gaming experience whilst ensuring digital safety and transparency. Havas Media’s partnership with yet another meaningful brand Gamezy is aimed at creating meaningful and memorable gaming experiences for the users,” he stated.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport. The company’s clientele includes names such as Puma, Kia, Hyundai among others.

