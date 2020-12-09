Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Domino’s Pizza

The business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan - managing partner North and West

Havas Media has bagged the integrated media duties for Domino’s Pizza, the quick service retail brand operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. The account has been assigned after multi-agency pitches and participation from the leading networks. The mandate won by Havas Media includes both offline and digital media duties. The business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan – managing partner North and West.

“With Havas Media on board as our media partner, we are confident that their expertise, market understanding and integrated offering will help us in driving the next phase of transformation and growth for Domino’s. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said.

“We look forward to playing an integral role in charting out the next phase of growth for Domino’s Pizza. Whilst, the food and beverage industry as a whole has gone through an extremely challenging time during the past few months of the pandemic, we are confident, we will be able to contribute to the brand’s growth with our holistic village model and integrated offering,” Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India added.

“At Havas Media, we invest in media that matters and drive Media Experience (MX) that connects a client with their target audience. This unique data-driven and content powered approach is the bedrock of all our strategies. With this mandate, we look forward to further strengthening Domino’s Pizzas’ meaningful journey and adding an esteemed brand to our stellar list of existing clients,” Mohit Joshi, CEO – Havas Media Group India said.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport.

