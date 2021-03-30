Havas Media bags integrated mandate of Micromax

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Havas Media India has won the integrated mandate of Micromax Informatics Ltd, a multinational smartphone and consumer electronics company. The mandate includes both traditional and digital media as well as creative and strategy for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office led by Uday Mohan, president – North and West India, Havas Media.

Founded in 2000, Micromax Informatics Ltd is India’s home-grown consumer electronics brand headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. In 2008, it entered the mobile phone business and over the past decade, Micromax has been known to offer innovative products in India and international markets. The brand’s product portfolio embraces more than 90 models, ranging from feature rich dual-SIM phones, android smartphones, LED televisions, android TV, air conditioners and washing machines.

“We want to work towards further strengthening Micromax’s footprint in the digital landscape, and working cohesively on an integrated communication approach. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Havas Media, which is aimed towards mutual growth and success,” Rachna Lather, marketing head, Micromax India, said.

“It is an exciting time for Micromax to re-establish itself in the Indian market as a flagbearer of the Make-in-India initiative. Keeping in line with Havas Media’s consumer-centric approach and the Group’s growing expertise in performance and market-place initiatives, we look forward to charting the brand’s journey and strengthening its positioning in the market through our meaningful Media Experience (Mx) philosophy,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, added.

Havas Media is the main media brand of Havas Media Group and operates in over 140 countries. Havas Media services its clients through a portfolio of specialist teams that span media, strategy, digital, data consulting, programmatic buying, performance marketing, mobile, out of home and geo-local, social media, experiential, entertainment and sport.

Read Also: TCS unveils new brand statement ‘Building on Belief’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook