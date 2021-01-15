Havas Life Sorento ropes in Arunima Singh as vice president digital

Her appointment is in line with boosting the digital capabilities for the agency

Havas Life Sorento, the health and wellness communications agency from Havas Group India umbrella has appointed Arunima Singh as vice president digital. In the new role, Singh will drive the agency’s digital and technology vision as well as the strategy for Havas Life Sorento. She will be based in Mumbai office.

As per the agency, her appointment is in line with boosting the digital capabilities for the agency. Singh has successfully spearheaded digital media planning, brand management, campaigns and promotions across brands and agencies like Wunderman Thompson, Adfactors PR, Digital Law & Kenneth, ICICI Bank Ltd and Acme Health Care Products. She has established consistent business practices, delivered the highest customer satisfaction with a focus on quality content; conceptualised effective plans for client’s business, reputation management, SMM/SEO, content management, media strategies, asset development resulting in consistent business wins. Her last stint was at Social Beat as executive vice president.

The health and wellness industry is at the forefront of changes seen due to pandemic, Sangeeta Barde, managing partner, Havas Life Sorento said. “It has majorly changed the way we manage our health, digital is the order of the day with advancements in telehealth, e-commerce, e-detailing, multi-channel marketing, health tech products among others. HLS is thriving amidst these changes and will continue to remain agile by riding on this digital wave. Singh is a seasoned professional and I am confident that her skill- set and experience will add immense value to our client businesses as they step forward on their digital journey. I am delighted to have Arunima on board and welcome her to the group,” she added further on the appointment.

“I look forward to leading a great team, driving innovation, building great case studies for clients and making a meaningful difference together,” Singh added.

