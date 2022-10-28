Havas Life Sorento appoints Sachin Talwalkar as its chief creative officer 

Havas Life Sorento has elevated Sachin Talwalkar as the company’s chief creative officer from executive creative director. For his new appointment, the company statement records that he will be responsible for expanding the agency’s scope through digital health, health CX, and consumer health within India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, effectively making India the hub of excellence for Havas Health. Talwalkar will also be responsible for bolstering the agency’s creativity and communications through Havas Life Sorento’s offering in health comm, the company stated.

Talkwalkar’s elevation is in recognition of the role he’s played in transforming Havas Life Sorento over the last few years, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, said. “He has brought in better talent and fostered a climate where his team can do its best work while having fun. He has evolved the creative department based on my belief that creatives with traditional and digital skills must work together and, in the process, become more rounded creatives,” he added.

Before his current role at Havas Life Sorento, Talkwalkar was the co-founder and director of Cosmic Panda, followed by the founder and creative director of human. He has also been posted as the regional executive creative director of Edelman (South Asia, Middle East and Africa), executive creative director of Commonwealth/McCann (Asia Pacific), among others.

