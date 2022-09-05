Havas Life Sorento appoints John Mathew as president

Havas Life Sorento (HLS), the health division agency of Havas Group India, has appointed John Mathew as president. As a part of his new role, Mathew will oversee the HLS business in collaboration with the Global Havas Health & You (HHY) team. He will work towards providing a new horizon to the existing business while additionally creating a reliable gateway for new business opportunities. Additionally, Mathew will support Sangeeta Barde, managing director, Havas Life Sorento, in further building the agency’s perception and position in the market.

Havas Life Sorento has been witnessing a robust growth trajectory on the back of innovative, campaigns over the last few years, Sangeeta Barde, managing director, Havas Life Sorento, said. “We welcome John Mathew on board as we continue to grow further, breaking barriers and disrupting conventions for the health of brands, businesses, and people through purposeful and meaningful work,” she added.

Havas Group India has seen exponential growth over the last three years through its three verticals – creative, media, and health, which are spread across 15 agencies and verticals. Havas Life Sorento has played a pivotal role in this growth journey, through its new business growth, cutting-edge work, and thought leadership. To maintain this momentum, the agency has been strengthening its teams, and Mathew’s appointment comes at an important juncture in HLS’s growth journey. “As HLS enters its next growth phase in health marcom, health content and health-tech solutions, I hope to make a meaningful difference to the business and brands of our clients by applying the learnings I have had so far and from the learnings of ‘Havas Life and Havas Health & You’ by collaborating with the talent across our group companies,” John Mathew said.

“I am delighted with the progress and the growth we have made with Havas Life Sorento in the last few years with Sangeeta at the helm. It became pertinent to further bolster the leadership team of the agency and I am glad John has taken on this profile. I wish him all the best and welcome him to the Havas Family”, said, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

With an experience of over 24 years, John Mathew has been instrumental in building prominent brands like Cipla, RK Swamy BBDO, Novartis Healthcare and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he was a part of Glenmark as head – digital and multichannel marketing, where he facilitated the building of brands like Fabiflu in record time, building a technology platform for online doctor engagement and strengthening multichannel marketing strategy and Governance. He has also assisted in bringing the culture of implementing customer feedback to digital platforms, review market changes and technological gaps that provide an extra edge to the digital world. Over the course of his career, he has also founded and introduced four different consumer health platforms.

