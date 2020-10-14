Havas launches dedicated global customer experience network

Havas CX will span 18 major Havas Villages around the world, with key hubs in London, Paris, New York and Mumbai

Havas Creative on Wednesday launched Havas CX – a new, international network dedicated to delivering meaningful brand experiences across the entire customer journey. The network brings together more than 1200 people from 20 of Havas Creative’s global agency groups and local agencies, plus additional CX specialists from across the Havas network, under a common structure, governance, methodology and mission.

As per the company, Havas CX will span 18 major Havas Villages around the world, with key hubs in London, Paris, New York and Mumbai. It brings together global agency groups including ekino (digital transformation), BETC FullSix (customer experience), Havas helia (customer engagement) and leaders in their markets including Plastic Havas, Langoor, Boondoggle, Gate One, Think Design, Host/Havas and Project House. The Havas CX network will be led by global COO Yann Doussot.

“Havas CX’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to combine this deep-rooted, newly coordinated CX expertise with Havas’ rich insights into modern consumers (via its proprietary Meaningful Brands study of 350,000 consumers), its Prosumer studies of ‘leading edge’ consumers, and its X Index – a new barometer for measuring and managing customer experience and its unique, integrated Village model – establishing the ability to look at customer experience from a more holistic, comprehensive and less siloed perspective,” the company said in a statement.

Having pursued an acquisition strategy of cutting-edge agencies in the customer engagement space over recent years, we feel the time is right to unify our agencies under one joined-up, global network brand, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, said. “In Havas CX, we believe we have the most comprehensive customer engagement proposition the industry has to offer – and it’s one we intend to continue to strengthen by hiring top talent and making further best-in-class acquisitions,” he added.

For Chris Hirst, global CEO, Havas Creative, today customer experience is the bedrock on which a brand is built – indeed, the majority of a consumer’s experience of any brand won’t be through above-the-line advertising, but their personal interactions with it. “As technology advances almost any conceivable purchase is just a couple of clicks away and the opportunities for brands to get it right, or wrong, are manifold. CX is the new battle ground – and the brands that get it right will win, and those that don’t will lose; it’s as simple as that,” he elaborated.

