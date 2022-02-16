Havas Group unveils plan to open its first virtual village in metaverse

The new Havas Village is scheduled to open to public access in The Sandbox at the end of April 2022

Havas Group has announced its plans to open its first virtual village with a plot of virtual land in The Sandbox video game. With the unison of the real world and the virtual, the communications group will offer an immersive and augmented Havas Village experience. Using programming, exclusive content, connected animation and gamification, the group will organise conferences, events, concerts, client presentations, product launches and more. The new Havas Village is scheduled to open to public access in The Sandbox at the end of April 2022.

According to Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, the metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless, Bolloré said.

“Havas Group can count on a cutting-edge team of metaverse experts to lead this new venture and expertly guide brands into and around these virtual worlds,” said. “Our new Havas Village will be a ‘meta-flagship’ for the Group, drawing all our engaged communities together in an enriched extension of our bricks-and-mortar Villages,” Bolloré added further.

Last year, the group launched Metaverse by Havas for brands that see opportunities in the metaverse to reinvent branding, storytelling, experience, audience targeting, and revenue generation.

Building a Havas Village in the metaverse will help brands launch successfully into this new virtual adventure and join forces to build a positive image, a meaningful reputation, and a powerful connection with gamer-consumers, the group said in a statement.

