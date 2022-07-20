Havas Group India launches sport, culture and entertainment agency, Cake

Havas Group India has announced the launch of UK-based creative agency, Cake, in the country. Cake India is a creative agency specialising in sport, culture, and entertainment. The agency will be part of Havas Creative Group India. Cake will be integrated with Havas Village India, and work closely with Shobiz Havas and the recently renewed Havas Sports & Entertainment vertical of Havas Media Group India. Cake will further augment the expertise brought forth by Shobiz Havas in the space of activation and deals, and partnerships by Havas Sports and Entertainment.

Over the last few years, we have been strengthening our offerings in India through Meaningful Conversations, launching new expertise, strategic tie-ups, acquisitions, and joint ventures, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said. “As we race back to normalcy, our endeavour is to become the most future-ready network in the country, focusing on introducing first-in-India expertise, products, and innovations. Bringing Cake to India is a resolute step towards that goal. Moreover, there has been a steady increase in India’s young affluent class that wants to be part of new, innovative experiences. Cake will collaborate seamlessly with Havas Village India to drive these reimagined ideas,” he further added.

To lead Cake in India, Havas Group India has appointed Rajika Mittra as managing partner. Mittra has over two decades of experience working in high-growth markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, and her expertise lies in establishing businesses, conceptualising high-end projects spanning industries such as media and entertainment, sports (where she worked closely with F1 Singapore), curating art and luxury events across Asia, and bringing India’s first Michelin star experience to the country.

“Cake’s expertise in sport and culture, our channel-agnostic creativity, and boundless passion and energy have always delivered best-in-class work for our clients. We felt that there simply wasn’t a better moment in time than now to bring Cake to India, as it is the most exciting sports and entertainment market in the world right now,” Rosie Holden, CEO, Cake, stated.

“Cake India will help marketers connect with affluent consumers by tapping into their passion-points of sports, culture and entertainment. I will lead the agency and am confident that we will make a meaningful difference in India,” Mittra stated.

Founded in 1999, London-headquartered Cake joined the Havas Group in 2008. Since then, the agency has worked on campaigns for global and UK brands and rights holders in sport, entertainment, and culture, including Aston Martin F1, BT, Commonwealth Games England, Diageo, EE, Major League Baseball, Molson-Coors, NFL, PayPal, Puma, Sport England, The FA, and UNICEF. India will be Cake’s first global office outside the UK.

