Havas Group India launches a new brand identity for Shobiz

Shobiz recently completed 40 years in India

Shobiz, the experiential communication agency of Havas Group India, has completed 40 years in India. To commemorate this, Havas Group India and Shobiz have launched a new brand identity, a new logo – Shobiz Havas – to display the company’s integration with the French network. In addition, Shobiz has also launched a 40-year celebratory logo to mark this momentous occasion.

“I want to congratulate Sameer and the entire team at Shobiz Havas for achieving this tremendous milestone. Its legacy and reputation in the market is unrivalled. Over the last four decades, Shobiz has gone through several transformations, but the one over the last two years was perhaps the biggest in the history of the company and reflects in the business growth of the company despite the market challenges. Very soon, the company will venture into newer functions and partner many of our group companies to offer a meaningful and seamless brand journey to clients,” Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said.

As per Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz Experiential Communications, the legacy of Shobiz in the field of experiential is unmatched. “The brands that we built over the last four decades and the long-standing client relationships that we cherish are a testimony of this legacy. I take this opportunity to thank everyone who associated with us over the years. A huge thanks to Havas Group global and Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, who stood by us when we were at our lowest. I also want to thank my team for their unwavering support. Lastly, we wouldn’t have been here without the business acumen of my father Rehmatali Tobaccowala, who taught us to never say never, always be open to learn and do it all with impeccable humane touch and a sense of joy,” Tobaccowala added.

Read Also: Nobel Hygiene rolls out a new campaign for Snuggy Diapers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook