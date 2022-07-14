Havas Group India expands footprint into Eastern India; ties up with digital marketing agency ‘Quite Easily Done’

Global advertising conglomerate Havas Group India has announced its foray into Eastern India through a strategic tie-up between Havas Worldwide India and Kolkata-based digital marketing agency Quite Easily Done (QED).

The new entity, Havas QED, will partner with Havas Creative Group India, which has agencies, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Havas CX (customer experience), Think Design (UI/UX), Conran Design Group Mumbai (design) and Shobiz (experiential). The agency will be led by Anisha Singh Motwani, founder and CEO, QED who will report in to Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide India (Creative).

“Over the previous two years, we went from three to 10 companies through acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, adding agencies such as Conran Design Group, Havas CX, Think Design, and Shobiz Havas under the Creative umbrella. Media saw the addition of verticals including Havas Content, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Market, and a strategic alliance with Tribes. This has resulted in tremendous growth and has propelled our reputation in the industry. Eastern India, without a doubt, offers unexplored commercial potential. This strategic alliance, I believe, is the first resolute step in the market and opens the door to the possibility of our fourth Village in India, in the future,” Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said.

“This partnership is the best cultural fit for us, and I am certain that our collaboration will help us add many new clients and write a new chapter in our growth journey,” Lahiri added.

Founded in 2015, QED specialises in crafting brand stories through content, design, creative communication, social media marketing strategies, SMS and email business communication, digital advertising, SEO, and paid search advertisements. The agency handles a range of clients including Nicco Park, The Park Hotels, Flurys, Heritage Dining, Indo-British Scholars Association, among others.

“Our collaboration with Havas Worldwide India has been moving from strength to strength. This strategic alliance is an organic step towards further strengthening our partnership with the agency. I am confident that we will continue to deliver ground-breaking work together,” Anisha Singh Motwani, CEO and founder, QED, stated.

Read Also: Netflix to rely on Microsoft for its ad-backed video service

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook