Havas Group India elevates Manas Lahiri and Ravinder Siwach

Both Lahiri and Siwach have spent close to three years with Havas Worldwide

Havas Group India has announced a restructuring of its senior leadership team at Havas Worldwide (Creative) India. Effective immediately, Manas Lahiri, president North, has been elevated to the role of managing director and Ravinder Siwach, currently the national creative director, has been promoted to the role of executive director and national creative director of Havas Worldwide (Creative) India.

Lahiri will continue to report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India. He will lead both the offices (Gurgaon and Mumbai) of Havas Worldwide India and work closely with the leadership team of the other Havas group companies to drive growth, digital innovations and help in the overall integration across businesses and functions. Siwach will continue to report to Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India and continue to drive the creative excellence of the group.

“We have witnessed an exponential growth in a short span of two years and have added a phenomenal set of new clients and talents across both our offices. It was time to recognise a strong leadership to drive the client consolidation and take charge of the day-to-day operations of Havas Creative,” Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said.

“Manas is a seasoned leader and has driven both organic and inorganic growth for the network, and Ravinder has done an incredible job in scaling up Havas India’s creative prowess under Bobby. Together they have been amazing partners, demonstrated solid team spirit, skill, commitment, and resilience. And along with a strong team, they not only consolidated our existing set of esteemed clients but also added several marquee businesses to the roster. I am confident that they will scale up Havas Creative, India to greater heights,” Barua added.

“Ravinder and Manas are a rare pair of leaders who are equally passionate about creating great work and growing the agency. The way they collaborate sets the right tone for the rest of the team. Their elevation is a recognition of all their contributions and the passion they bring to Havas’s mission of helping brands make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India stated.

Both Lahiri and Siwach have spent close to three years with Havas Worldwide and have played a pivotal role in consolidating Reckitt and its brands like – Harpic, Mortein, Durex, Vanish, Veet, and many others. “They have also played a critical role in scaling up the new business growth of Havas creative and won multiple new brands like Dabur Honey, Dabur Tea, Suzuki, Fortis, William Grant, Amazon, and several others,” the company said in a statement.

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 25 To 31 October 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook