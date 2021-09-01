Havas Group India appoints Pritha Dasgupta as CMO

Dasgupta will be driving the marketing and communications function of the Group

Havas Group India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pritha Dasgupta as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. She will be based in Mumbai and report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India.

In her new role, Dasgupta will be driving the marketing and communications function of the Group and all the network companies and will be working closely with the senior leadership team in India and the global marketing and communications team, the company said.

Dasgupta is a media professional with over 15 years of work experience across marketing communications and journalism. She began her career in business journalism in 2005, following which she worked with publications such as Afaqs, Financial Express, CNBC-TV 18 Storyboard, Campaign India, and The Economic Times. In 2016, she made the transition from journalism to corporate communications by launching the function for IPG Mediabrands India, where her most recent role was that of senior director, marketing and communications. During her five-year stint at IPG Mediabrands, Dasgupta worked closely with all the agencies under the IPG Mediabrands India network. Apart from leading the network’s marketing and communications function, she worked closely with several other divisions of IPG Mediabrands India, including human resources, CSR, DE&I, training and development, finance, administration, building strong expertise and equity in the agency network structure.

Havas Group has rapidly grown, both in size and in stature, in the last few years and we have extremely ambitious plans of further expansion, acquisitions, and creating a meaningful difference in the overall Indian media and advertising ecosystem, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said. “As a Group CMO, her vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the media ecosystem will prove to be invaluable to our network. She is a highly accomplished journalist and a professional with effective leadership and people skills. We look forward to a totally new way of marketing and communication in today’s times,” he added.

“It’s hard to define the dynamic transformation the advertising and the marketing industry has gone through in the last decade, especially in the space of martech. This led to a huge transformation in the way networks built their communications strategies,” Dasgupta said. “The industry is once again going through tectonic shifts, and Havas Group India is the only advertising network in the country that has created the role of a CMO. The visionary leadership at Havas Group India realises that only companies with the most impactful stories can own and lead this metamorphosis. That’s where I come in,” she added further.

