Havas Group India announces senior management elevations

Havas Group India has announced key elevations in its senior management team for Havas Media and Havas Creative. The elevations come as part of the group’s overall growth strategy of identifying and acknowledging talent and leaders who have played a crucial role in the growth of the company.

Uday Mohan, managing partner North and West, Havas Media will now be president, North and West. He has been with Havas Media for the last 13 years and has been instrumental in building the Gurgaon operations of Havas Media Group into one of the largest operations in NCR. Inspite of a very difficult 2020, he was able to grow both the Gurgaon and Mumbai operations with key client acquisitions like ACC Cement, and Domino’s Pizza.

R Venkatasubramanian, national head buying, Havas Media will now be president and national head Investments. Venkatasubramanian has been associated with Havas Media Group for the last two years (he has also worked with the group in the past).

Manas Lahiri, managing partner- North, Havas Creative has been elevated to president, North. Lahiri has been with Havas for over two years and has astutely managed the turnaround of the Gurgaon creative operations in one of the most demanding and challenging markets. From stabilising the biggest relationship with Reckitt Benckiser which includes brands like Durex, Vanish, Harpic, Mortein, Veet to acquiring new clients like William Grant & Sons, Suzuki, Fortis, Norton, Hike, and finally Dabur Honey and many others.

Mohan and Venkatasubramanian will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer, Havas Media Group India, and Lahiri will continue to report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India.

The key elevations from our Havas Group senior leadership team will further accelerate growth and enhance the value proposition of our organisation and take the agency to greater heights, Barua said. “2020 has been a challenging yet a very satisfactory year for the agency in terms of clients, revenue, awards, and fame. I look forward to Uday, Manas, and Venkat to soar higher and take us to even greater achievements, and targets,” he added further.

