Havas Group India and digital agency Langoor part ways

Havas Group India and Langoor, the full-service independent digital agency that was acquired in 2019 by Havas Group, have decided to part ways. “The pandemic allowed us to re-evaluate our vision and some of our goals, and as we revisited the future plans, we realised that Langoor’s new plans were unique but different from ours. So, we came to a mutual decision to part ways. I wish its co-founders all the very best in their journey ahead,” Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said.

For Venugopal Ganganna, co-founder, Langoor, in the ever-changing world of marketing transformation, the agency constantly innovates at the intersection of data, creativity, and technology and creates new focus spaces and offerings that would deliver true business outcomes. “The new refreshed vision and offerings were different from what we had originally envisaged with the Havas Group. Hence, we mutually decided to demerge this association and become independent again. We thank the Havas Group for the short partnership and wish them the best always,” Ganganna, added.

Havas Group India gathers the expertise of 10 specialist agencies across three groups, Havas Media Group – Havas Media, Arena Media, Tribes (out-of-home), Havas Creative Group – Havas (integrated creative), Shobiz Havas (experiential marketing), Conran Design Group (branding and design), Havas CX, Think Design Havas (design), and Havas Health Group with Havas Life Sorento (healthcare). It is an integrated group present across three villages in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore with over 1,000 professionals.

