Havas Group bags integrated communication mandate for Fortis Healthcare

Havas Group India has bagged the integrated communication mandate for Fortis Healthcare which includes creative, media and healthcare duties of Fortis Healthcare Corporate and network business. As part of the mandate, Havas will be responsible for the creative strategy and execution across all offline platforms and brand tonality, thematic guidance for online platforms.

According to Jasrita Dhir, head – Brand, Marketing & CSR, Fortis Healthcare India, the group aims to narrate its brand story from the patient’s lens in the most credible and humane way. “Fortis’ endeavour is to showcase compelling stories of human triumph where the brand is an enabler, a meaningful participant rather than creating typical advertising commercials,” she added.

The agency won the marketing communication mandate following a multi-agency pitch wherein the three teams creative, media and healthcare leveraged their expertise while being spearheaded by Havas Creative. “We look forward to creating path-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference to the brand and further drive brand preference in India,” Manas Lahiri, managing partner – North, Havas Gurgaon said.

Furthermore, Ravinder Siwach, national creative director, Havas Creative believes that with the healthcare industry getting more and more competitive, the future belongs to brands who distinguish themselves above and beyond above functional competitiveness. “Brands that can create a stronger, more meaningful bond with their consumers. And that’s exactly what we look forward to doing for brand Fortis,” he explained.

Founded in 1835 in Paris, the global communications group Havas employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 62 Havas Villages around the world. In these villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.

