Havas Group appoints Neeraj Bassi as chief strategy officer

Havas Group India has appointed Neeraj Bassi as the chief strategy officer with immediate effect. In his new role, Bassi will lead strategy and drive growth across Havas Creative and Media and report to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India.

With an experience of over two decades, Bassi’s last stint was with Publicis India where he was the chief strategy officer and managing partner. Neeraj has been in the industry for over two decades and comes with rich experience and insights in handling strategic planning across brands and categories, Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said. “He has a proven track record of building brands successfully and positioning them ahead of their competitors. His strategic inputs and a deep understanding of the consumer mindset will further help us to make a meaningful difference to brands and consumers,” he added.

Bassi has formerly worked with some of the most reputed agencies like Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, McCann and renowned market research networks such as TNS, IMRB, NFO in India and overseas. “Neeraj is a seasoned professional known for his deep strategic understanding of the brands. His experience in the industry will take Havas to new heights and will help us to build a stronger foundation for the agency’s future,” Bobby Pawar, group chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India elaborated.

Bassi has also provided strategic guidance and brand solutions for a host of brands including, Unilever, Audi, Cadbury Dairy, BMW, Honda, Milk, Asian Paints, Unilever, Nestle, Philips, HSBC, Adidas, Voltas, Sprite, Max Life, and Dabur among others. He is also involved as a teacher at his alma- mater; MICA. “ I am looking forward to driving the growth of brands that we work with and to add value to our client’s business,” Bassi said on his appointment.

