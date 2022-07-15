Havas Group appoints Havas Health & You’s Donna Murphy as head of Havas Creative Group

Havas Group on Friday announced the start of a new chapter, through the simplification of its organisation by integrating its global creative and health networks. To drive this, the company has appointed Donna Murphy as head of Havas’ Creative Group, in addition to her role as Global CEO of Havas Health & You.

As part of the leadership changes, Peter Mears will also become chairman of the Havas NA Village in addition to his role as CEO of Havas’ Global Media Group, bringing a more unified approach to the Group’s largest region. Steve Netzley, founder and CEO of the Havas Edge Performance Network, will bring his strong expertise and knowledge of the performance marketing industry to the leadership team by joining the Havas Group Executive Committee.

Havas Group is stronger than ever today thanks to the teams’ unfailing ability to reinvent themselves, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive officer, Havas, stated. “We will build on this momentum and further deepen the integration between our business units to provide our clients, partners and talent with even more agile and streamlined collaboration.

Through her proven leadership, Murphy has built the prototype for the end-to-end consultative partner that brands need today. Her spirit of service, compassion and inclusive leadership not only fits the needs of our partners but will play a major role in us continuing our mission of making a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people,” he added.

Murphy has over three decades of tremendous success in executive leadership in communications. Starting her career at Goldman Sachs, she joined Havas Group 35 years ago, when she led several US acquisitions for the group as part of their merger and acquisitions (M&A) team before taking a leadership role of the then newly founded health agency. Murphy, who also serves on the Havas Group Executive Committee, has played a vital role in shaping the Havas Group to date and will continue her close collaboration with the Media Global Network led by Peter Mears. “The key determinant of any great partnership is a sum that is greater than both parts. Bringing together the exceptional global brand leadership of Havas Health & You with the dynamic creative talent and unique blend of assets in the Creative Group produces something truly unique for our client partners and teams across the globe. This combination is only strengthened by the lockstep integration with our skilled media specialists and support and collaboration of the Vivendi family. The result is a unified, best-in-class agency offering with unmatched capabilities that will work across disciplines to support the success of the world’s best and brightest brands across categories,” Donna Murphy added.

According to the company, a deeper integration of the Global Creative and Health Networks will simplify the Group’s organisation, accelerate its transformation, and strengthen its agility to meet clients’ ever-changing needs.

Chris Hirst, who has led Havas Creative Group as global CEO as well as UK Group CEO, will move on to pursue new opportunities, with the global creative leadership team that reported to him now reporting to Murphy. “We have just achieved our best ever Cannes performance, are now a global new business powerhouse, have achieved numerous B-Corp accreditations and we are among the industry leaders in the critical area of DE&,” Chris Hirst highlighted.

