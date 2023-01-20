Havas Group acquires German creative agency HRZN

Advertising and public relations company Havas Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake of the independent creative agency for social media and content, HRZN. The agency was founded in 2011, and is headquartered in Mannheim with two additional branches in Düsseldorf and Hamburg.

HRZN is a great addition to the group and will further strengthen the social media offering which sits at the heart of the villages, Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, said. “The HRZN teams will work hand in hand with all our creative and media agencies in Germany to provide solutions for our clients. Our teams have already partnered together in recent pitches,” he added.

HRZN specialises in online-located brand communication, which includes social media consulting, social listening and analytics content, brand experience, and community management. The agency focuses on the consumer-oriented potential exploitation of brands online and implements effective communication and marketing projects that, starting with consulting, extend to web and app development.

“With HRZN, we refine our service offering in Germany and expand the value chain of our fully integrated portfolio under one agency brand. We mutually strengthen our disciplines, which are becoming increasingly relevant for modern marketing, and offer our clients solutions in an increasingly complex environment,” Peter Mergemeier, CEO, Havas Creative Group Germany, commented.

