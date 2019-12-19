Havas Group acquires experiential agency Shobiz

Left to Right: Tejpal Singh Patpatia Vishnu Mohan Bobby Pawar Shital Tobaccowala Sameer Tobaccowala Rana Barua

Havas Group has acquired experiential agency Shobiz. Founded in 1982, Shobiz is regarded as a pioneer in the experiential space and has grown steadily and consistently to employ over 300 professionals across its five offices in India. The Shobiz portfolio has over 142 recurring clients.

Shobiz is a multi-disciplinary experiential communication agency which offers an integrated service spectrum from concept to commissioning and final reporting. The agency’s strengths include strategic planning, communication and content design, creative, graphic and architectural design, audience acquisition, production and logistics.

While Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz will continue to oversee the business along with Vishnu Mohan chairman and CEO, Havas Group India and South East Asia, the daily operations will be led by Tejpal Singh Patpatia COO Shobiz, who will report into Rana Barua, CEO Havas Group India, leading to seamless integration for both the entities.

With the acquisition of Shobiz, Havas Group completes its third acquisition in India in under a year. This demonstrates the Group’s commitment and intent to expand its scale and expertise in India with a focus on exponential growth, new business momentum, and leading future-ready teams in the Indian market.

According to Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO Havas Group, India has increasingly become a priority for Havas, and even more so over the past 12 months. “With the acquisition of Shobiz we have delivered on our ambitious growth plan to triple our footprint in India. After strengthening our local digital and service design capabilities with the acquisitions of Think Design and Langoor, we can now significantly boost our activation and experiential offer on the rapidly growing events market in India,” he added.

Experiential marketing is a critical component of an integrated approach to brand building as consumers are demanding personalised and meaningful interactions across all touchpoints, Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group India and South East Asia, said. The acquisition of Shobiz will further strengthen the breadth of our multi-disciplinary Village model of working and bring on board a different kind of creative skills set,” he noted.

In May, Havas Group acquired user experience consultancy and design Think Design. Then, in September, Havas Group acquired Langoor, a full-service digital agency.

