Havas CX X Index Report 2022: Customer satisfaction dips for Indian brands

The X Index 2022 report from Havas CX sees Indian brands not being able to keep up with the customers’ rising expectations, making it crucial for Indian brands to recognise that customer experience is synonymous with brand experience. According to the parameters of X Index India report, the number 1 brand is Apple followed by Taj Hotels, KIA, MG, Hyundai, OnePlus, Boat, Cult.fit, Michelin, and JBL.



50 leading brands across 13 categories from India, including financial service, retail, automotive, fashion, beauty, health, hospitality, entertainment, and more, were studied. Only India registered a low score in 2021 as compared to 2020, out of the five other countries- China, France, Portugal, UK, and the US which registered higher scores, pointing towards the rising customer satisfaction in these markets.



The recent X Index 2022 report from Havas CX surveyed 50,000 consumers across nine markets, including the US, UK, France, China, Brazil, Turkey, India, Portugal, and Spain, to evaluate the customer experience performance of 500 brands. It found out that simplicity, efficiency, and seamlessness are still imperative for customer experience, but brands must also fulfill citizen expectations.



Brand image has come out as the strongest competitor for the second consecutive year, representing 46% of India’s score. This shows that brands need to maintain continuous engagement to enhance their image while also making it part of their CX. This year’s research also reveals that increased consumer expectations around sustainability, trust, and inclusivity are now impacting customer experience assessment, with brands being evaluated for the actions they take to create a welcoming experience for all.



Moreover, the X Index pointed out four fundamental principles for creating a best-in-class citizen experience: trust comes first, wherein brands build trust by keeping their commitments and being with them during crisis times. The next is building an all-inclusive experience, always be of customer service. Nowadays, customer service is defined by the reaction towards customer demands and going the extra mile for customer satisfaction.

