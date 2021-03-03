Havas Creative wins the digital communication mandate for ITC Bingo

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Havas Creative India has bagged the digital mandate for ITC foods’ Bingo following a multi-agency pitch. The business will be managed by the Mumbai office of Havas. The mandate includes the complete portfolio of ITC’s salty snack offerings including Bingo Chips, Mad Angles, Tedhe Medhe, NoRulz and any future launches.

The mandate includes digital campaign planning, social media management, creative thinking, for the brand across all digital platforms. The agency’s focus will be on further building and strengthening equity for the brand and managing the entire portfolio of sub-brands of ITC Bingo in India.

With the redefined media mix, and the increasing role of digital in everyday lives of a consumer, Bingo aims to occupy higher mindspace of its consumers through heightened engagement on social media, Aishwarya Pratap Singh, head of marketing, snacks, noodles and pasta, ITC Foods, said. “We are delighted to have Havas on board as our social media partner, and we look forward to continue the clutter-breaking, witty communication that Bingo is known for on digital platforms as well,” Singh added.

“We look forward to creating engaging and clutter-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference to the brand and further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market,” Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, added on the association.

“Through this association, the aim is to take the brand love established over the years by ITC- Bingo and translate it on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful content and experiences for consumers across the country,” Arindam Sengupta, managing partner – West and South, Havas Mumbai, said.

ITC’s branded packaged foods business in India is driven by brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo, Yippee, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The foods business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – staples, spices, ready-to-eat, snack foods, bakery and confectionery and the newly introduced juices and beverages.

