Havas Creative wins integrated communication mandate for Bel Group’s The Laughing Cow

Havas Creative Mumbai has won the integrated communication mandate for Bel Group’s cheese brand, The Laughing Cow. The mandate for the agency includes creative, social, and digital creative duties including reputation management for the brand.

As per the mandate, the agency will also be responsible for new product launches, brand strategy and amplification customised for the Indian market. The brand is one of the group’s partnerships since 2019 and is managed by Havas Paris globally.

The Bel Group which originated in France has a history of 150 years in cheese and healthy snacking. The Laughing Cow cheese was launched in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October 2018. The Bel group plans to add value to the cheese and healthy snack category in India with new product launches under The Laughing Cow brand. The Laughing Cow brand is already present in over 130 countries around the globe.

According to Alamjit Singh Sekhon, commercial director, Fromageries Bel India, India is a key focus market for the Bel Group. “Our range of delicious cheese (Creamy Triangles, Slices, Blocks, Spread, and Cubes) under The Laughing Cow Brand has a taste that caters to the Indian palette. We believe that Havas Creative with their meaningful brand approach are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence. We are confident that this partnership will help accelerate our journey in India and grow the cheese category by creating impactful brand awareness,” he added further on the association.

“Our team is excited to work in a category that is growing fast and create a strong narrative and stories for the brand to strengthen its presence in India,” Rana Barua, group chief executive officer, Havas Group India said.

